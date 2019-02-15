Elkem ASA (OB:ELK): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Elkem ASA (OB:ELK), with a market cap of øre16b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into ELK here.

How much cash does ELK generate through its operations?

ELK’s debt levels surged from øre3.3b to øre11b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, ELK currently has øre7.1b remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, ELK has produced cash from operations of øre4.5b over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 41%, signalling that ELK’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ELK’s case, it is able to generate 0.41x cash from its debt capital.

Does ELK’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of øre8.8b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of øre17b, with a current ratio of 1.89x. Usually, for Chemicals companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

OB:ELK Historical Debt February 15th 19 More

Does ELK face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 80%, ELK can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether ELK is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ELK’s, case, the ratio of 12.3x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ELK ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

ELK’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around ELK’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ELK has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Elkem to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ELK's future growth? Valuation: What is ELK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value?

