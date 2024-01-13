Elkhart area attorney appointed future judge

Jan. 12—INDIANAPOLIS — Former Elkhart Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Francisco is one of two attorneys appointed to judgeships by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

The governor's office made the official announcement on Friday that Francisco and Andrew Bloch were appointed. Francisco will succeed Judge John Marnocha who is set to retire on Jan. 31. Bloch will replace Judge Paul Felix who was appointed to the Court of Appeals on June 29, 2023.

Francisco is a self-employed attorney focusing on criminal defense cases in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. He also serves as a part-time public defender in St. Joseph County. Before those roles, he was a deputy prosecuting attorney in Elkhart Court.

Francisco also serves as an instructor for the Notre Dame Law School Intense Trial Advocacy Course and a coach for the John Adams High School Mock Trial Team. Previously, he volunteered as an assistant coach for the Notre Dame Law School Mock Trial Team.

Francisco received an undergraduate degree from University of California, Los Angeles, and a law degree from Indiana University, Maurer School of Law.

Bloch serves as a magistrate for Hamilton County. Prior to his role as a magistrate, he worked in private practice with a focus on family law. Bloch volunteers as a judge in the Hamilton County Mock Trial competition, serves as a mentor to recent law graduates who need to retake their Bar Examination and serves on the Supreme Court's Domestic Relations Committee.

Bloch received an undergraduate degree from Xavier University and a law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

The two will be sworn in at a later date, yet to be determined.