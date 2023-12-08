Elkhart attorney announces judicial bid

Dec. 7—GOSHEN — An Elkhart attorney has announced his intention to run for Elkhart Superior Court judge.

Andrew Hicks, who is with Warrick & Boyn, LLP, met with a small group of supporters and his own family members Thursday afternoon, at the Elkhart County Courthouse.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Bowers is not planning to run again, according to a news release from Hicks. The candidacy filing window opens in January, for the May primary.

"There's a lot of change right now," Hicks said about his decision to run for the position, as a Republican. "Indiana's got a lot of challenges in the legal world. There's good leadership, but there is an attorney shortage in all but three counties in the state. You can really inspire a lot of people with good mentorship to go into law."

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Hicks, 47, moved at age 6 to his family's farm in Jasper County. A 1994 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, he later graduated from St. Joseph's College and later earned his law degree at the University of Notre Dame.

A corporate and civil litigator, his focus is on civil business cases, including restaurant and alcohol licensing. He and his wife Sara have four children: Dottie, 22, Ellie, 19, Lexie, 17, and Cici, 12.

With respect to resolving cases, the impact of technology is another issue Hicks would like to address.

"Attorneys don't talk to each other," Hicks said, with respect to both the Elkhart County and Indiana Bar Associations. "We need to build community."

