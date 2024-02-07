Elkhart County Commissioners move forward on Sunnyside overpass, bridge projects

Feb. 6—GOSHEN — Several appropriations were approved for ongoing projects of the Elkhart County Highway Department during the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting on Monday. With just a few months until the Sunnyside Avenue Overpass Project begins, commissioners continued preparing for it, as well as several bridge repairs across the county.

Commissioners approved a total of $12.5 million between two county funds for construction and associated costs to cover the county's portion of the overpass project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is the lead. They are expected to begin receiving bids around March 13, with the project to begin in July and be completed over the summer of 2026.

Commissioners approved an appropriation request from the Cumulative Bridge Fund for $60,000 for right-of-way acquisition for an ongoing bridge replacement project over Yellow Creek at C.R. 36 near C.R. 11. In order to complete the project, the county needs to acquire what McKenzie called a "sliver" of land from two properties nearby.

Another bridge project is also expected to begin next year, and commissioners approved $1 million of additional appropriations from the Economic Development Income Tax Fund for construction costs associated with replacing the bridge over Turkey Creek on C.R. 142. The project will be about 60/40 grant funding and the approval covers the county's portion. Bidding is expected this fall.

At Baugo Creek, a number of trees will need to be cleared for utility relocation before the replacement of the bridge over C.R. 26 near Ind. 19 can begin. Bids for tree removal were received during Monday's meeting. Total bids including alternates were BAM Tree Service at $88,000, KC Tree Inc. at $149,000, Ellis Hardwoods LLC at $79,000, and Homer Tree Service at $160,000. The federal aid project is planned for construction in 2025.

Commissioners also approved $300,000 for construction inspection services on the bridge.

Commissioners will again be contributing to the Greater Elkhart Chamber's NCI program and to the Economic Development Corporation. They approved an additional appropriation from the Economic Development Fund for $234,199. Commissioners also approved $237,000 from the EDIT Fund to support the EDC.

Commissioners also approved an appropriation request to pay for more HVAC repairs at the jail. The funds, from the LIT Special Purpose Fund in the amount of $550,000 will support ongoing repairs of the failing system.

Randall Jacobs was reappointed to the Goshen Library Boards. Jacobs was originally appointed to the position by commissioners in September 2023.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.