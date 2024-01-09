Elkhart County Corrections officer arrested on sexual misconduct charge

Jan. 8—GOSHEN — An Elkhart County Corrections officer is facing felony charges after a reported sexual incident with an inmate.

Malachi Yoder, 26, is accused of engaging in a sexual activity with a female inmate at the Elkhart County Jail on Jan. 3. According to a press release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called to the jail after corrections staff notified their supervisor of the inmate reporting the incident.

Yoder was initially fired from the jail but upon further investigation, ordered arrested.

He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for the charge of sexual misconduct with a service provider, a Level 5 Felony, a charge designed to prevent acts with specifically those in lawful custody or detention.