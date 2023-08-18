Elkhart County Council approves library board appointments

Aug. 17—GOSHEN — At its Thursday meeting, the Elkhart County Council voted to appoint, or reappoint, three library trustees to three different library boards.

Yuliana Rivera Arce, Sally Wingard and Christopher Wheeler were appointed to the Elkhart, Wakarusa and Middlebury boards, respectively, with Wingard's being a reappointment.

The council also approved the re-appointment of Dominick "Nick" Ambrose to the Alcoholic Beverage Board.

The council voted to adopt an amendment regarding the administration of vacation and sick time for county employees. Specifically, under the new system, hours would be recorded in quarter-hour increments, to accommodate a new timekeeping system. The measure passed unanimously.

With an overall cost estimate at $6.8 million and a completed project design, the council voted to support construction of a road near the future Elkhart County Courthouse, though the city of Goshen would need to be consulted on more specific action.

The council also approved a number of funding appropriations for Election Board, Parks and Recreation, Public Health and other departments. The votes were unanimous, with exception of $60,000 for capital outlays, specifically for upgrades to railroad crossings, which Councilman Steven Clark voted against.

To view the meeting in its entirety, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=-t_bb9XTLjA.