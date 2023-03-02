Elkhart County Court officer shoots himself in foot

Mar. 1—GOSHEN — An Elkhart County Court Security officer accidentally shot himself in the foot Wednesday, injuring himself.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, at 2:37 p.m., Joshua Troup, 23, was in the security office at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., and as he was putting his firearm into his holster, it discharged striking his foot.

Troup, police reported, sustained a moderate injury and was taken to Goshen Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Court operations were not interfered with during the incident, the report reads. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Investigation and Administrative divisions are investigating.