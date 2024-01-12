ELKHART COUNTY COURTS: Armed robbery suspect receives public defender

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — An Elkhart teenager was in court for an initial hearing on an armed robbery charge on Thursday.

Dakevion Spearmon, 18, was assigned a public defender during his first day in court for his potential involvement in an armed robbery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 23 the victim reported that a man had followed him as he was returning to his car at Marathon Gas Station, 3901 S. Main St., Elkhart, at 11:50 p.m. and asked him for a dollar, which he gave, but then the man pulled out a handgun and demanded his wallet.

At River Run Apartments, police identified possible witnesses, and the victim was shown still photos from the store's security video and identified Dakevion Spearmon, 18, giving a light brown Sig Sauer BB gun to another man who is seen in the video pointing the gun at the victim before the victim dropped his wallet and took off.

A group of young men who had been together before then surrounded the area, and left together toward the apartment complex, where police later located them. Spearmon was reportedly found with the victim's credit card, ID, and a gift card with the victim's name on it.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 8 with the omnibus date of March 7, a trial status conference on Sept. 26, and the jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 21.

DENTRELL M. BROWN

Preparing to go to trial, Dentrell Brown's case was again continued.

Brown, 28, is accused of a shooting during an event at the Eagles Lodge in Elkhart April 17, 2022. Police said in the charging affidavit that a fight broke out and the entertainment director attempted to remove the man from the situation, but Brown instead ran out the exit door, returning moments later with a gun. He allegedly discharged it several times and then left.

A witness said she'd left the building after a large fight broke out in the event hall, and one victim told police that he'd jumped into the fight because his friend was already involved.

Brown is facing two Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder as well as a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting incident, which reportedly sent two men to Elkhart General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin explained to the judge that there were discrepancies surrounding ballistics. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys said she didn't agree and the results were valid. Nonetheless, Baldwin requested a continuance in the case.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said he's been adamant for a while now that the case would go to trial on Jan. 22, but agreed to continue the jury trial to March 4. Christofeno also scheduled another trial status conference for Jan. 25, and an evidentiary hearing Jan. 26.

DANIEL R. OLIVO

A Goshen man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison for possession of meth during Thursday's court proceedings.

A search warrant executed by Goshen police in the 400 block of North Ninth Street turned up meth, marijuana and baggies in Daniel Olivo's Goshen apartment.

Olivo, 40, told police on the scene that he did not buy meth to sell, but it was given to him, sometimes renting out his room for meth or money.

Police found 13.16 grams of meth, 3.99 grams of marijuana, and 4.27 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Olivo was sentenced to nine years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with four years suspended on reporting probation for two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

JOHNNY J. BETTS

An Elkhart man was joyous as Judge Christofeno informed him that per his plea agreement, his sentence was served.

On May 15, 2022 a patrol officer for Elkhart found a man, identified as Johnny J. Betts, 43, Elkhart, sleeping on a chair behind Langle Park on North Third Street.

He allegedly had meth, synthetic drugs, pills including MDMA and Gabapentin, and paraphernalia with him, and was arrested.

"I tried to kill myself and I failed, and I'm glad I failed because through that failure I've changed and become a better man, and I'm ready to start a better life," Betts explained at his sentencing hearing.

The plea bargain actually requires fewer days than Betts has already served with good time credit. Betts said he didn't care that he had served too much time, or that he was sitting for a while.

"It's not extra time. I'm not guaranteed extra time. It's a privilege, not a right," Betts said. Betts also told Christofeno that he "found God" this time, and that his family, which he'll be living with, had a contingency plan for him, if he ended up needing it, that included a recovery facility out-of-state.

Betts was sentenced to 730 days at the Indiana Department of Corrections of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, which he has already served in overtime with good time credit. The other three charges, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A misdemeanor, were dropped.

CARRIE E. BETS

A woman initially charged with robbery was convicted of residential entry in Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

Carrie Bets, 40, will be sentenced to residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.

Bets and Immanuel Bostic, 29, claimed they had permission to be at 26317 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and that the home had been sold to them, according to a charging affidavit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowner's Realtor contacted police June 7 stating the house appeared to have been tampered with since he'd last seen it. He told police that, he noticed the blinds had been drawn despite being open previously, and he saw clothing and other items inside that had not been there during the home's open house June 3, and the homeowner confirmed to him that no one should be at the home. The "For Sale" sign had also been removed, along with the lockbox on the front door.

Bets and Bostic were reportedly found exiting a bedroom, and while they were being detained Bostic allegedly told police they had just bought the house. During questioning, the affidavit reads, they told police they'd been staying there since May 31 but knew nothing about the open house June 3, and that a man named Mike had given them a tour of the home and permission to stay there, but the Realtor and homeowner confirmed no one named "Mike" was involved with the residence in any way.

They reportedly admitted that meth and paraphernalia found in the home did belong to them, as well as the food in the fridge, court records stated. Appliances and other items using electricity in the residence were identified, which would result in the property owner being charged for utilities.

Bets and Bostic were arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, theft, and possession of meth and paraphernalia.

Bets was sentenced to two years at the Indiana Department of Corrections — one year at Elkhart County Correctional Facility and one at Elkhart County Community Corrections with a recommendation of work release, for Residential Entry, a Level 6 felony; and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, to 60 days to run concurrently with count one. Other charges were dismissed.

LUIS FLORES-PIZANA

A Goshen man was sentenced to serve his entire sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections during Thursday's court proceedings.

Luis Florez-Pizana, 24, was sentenced to nine years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 3 felony.

Florez-Pizana became the target of an Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit in April 2021. His home in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street was under observation for nearly three months before and a source participated in several purchases of cocaine from Florez-Pizana under the supervision of the ICE Unit.

Police conducted a traffic stop for moving violations on his black Cadillac June 30, 2021. Police claimed the vehicle smelled like marijuana and when he initially hesitated, police opened the door. Florez-Pizana stepped out after briefly grabbing the door and ICE officers searched his pockets and employed his K9 for a drug search. They said they found $1,380 in cash, marijuana in baggies, a tin of cocaine in baggies, a digital scale, and baggies.

Defense attorney Vincent Campiti explained that not being a citizen, Florez-Pizana couldn't accept probation with his plea agreement, because he can't hold a job lawfully.

"This is not my life that I want to go through — I want to change my life around," Florez-Pizana said at sentencing.

Florez-Pizana was sentenced to nine years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 3 felony. Several other charges related to the case were dismissed via plea bargain.