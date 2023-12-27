Elkhart County Engineer McKenzie earns statewide award

Dec. 26—GOSHEN — The Indiana County Commissioner has announced that Elkhart County Highway Engineer Charlie McKenzie was selected to receive the ICC's "2023 Outstanding County Highway Engineer of the Year" Achievement Award.

The award is in recognition of his contributions made to county government throughout his years of public service, a news release stated. The achievement award was presented during the ICC's 2023 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state.

McKenzie began his career as an intern at the Elkhart County Highway Department in 2012, while pursuing his civil engineering degree at Trine University. He gained additional experience with a private engineering firm before returning to the county in 2016, where he quickly rose to the position of county engineer.

"Since then, he has been instrumental in advancing the county's transportation infrastructure and safety," the release stated. "He has continued his professional development with various education and certification programs. He has also conducted research on topics such as Amish transportation safety and intersection design guidelines, and presented his findings at national and regional forums, including the Transportation Research Board."

McKenzie coordinates projects with other jurisdictions, such as the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cities of Elkhart and Goshen, and the neighboring counties. He manages a county design and inspection team that saves money and ensures quality and assists other cities and towns with their engineering programs.

McKenzie has also established and engaged the Amish Safety Committee to address road issues and create standards for Elkhart County.

"He is an outstanding leader, not only for his accomplishments, but also for his character," the release added. "His staff admire his respect, support, and motivation. He is also a fun-loving person, who likes crazy socks, voice impersonations, and social events. He has created a remarkable bond among his team."