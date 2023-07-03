Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating Sunday morning death of man on Harrison Street

ELKHART — Investigators with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are searching for clues after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Harrison Street.

According to reports from WNDU-TV, Elkhart police and emergency responders were called to Harrison Street about 4 a.m. Sunday on reports that shots were fired. Officers there found a man who was unresponsive before offering first aid. The man reportedly died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

