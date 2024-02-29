Elkhart County native gaining Statehouse experience

Feb. 28—STATEHOUSE — Elkhart County native Sam McDonough is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) and his fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2024 legislative session.

McDonough, an Elkhart High School graduate, is the son of Daniel and Jody McDonough. He is currently a sophomore at Indiana University of Indianapolis and is majoring in public policy analysis.

"I hope to use this internship to learn more about the legislative process and become more familiar with state government," McDonough said in a news release. "This internship has taught me so much already, and I will use these skills to grow professionally."

As a legislative intern, McDonough corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.

"The legislative session is fast-paced and demands hard work," Miller said. "Sam is no exception to this, and interns like him are one of the reasons I get excited to come back each year and get to work."

At the start of each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of the legislative session.

