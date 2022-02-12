Elkhart County police respond to fraud, stolen handgun reports

Feb. 11—ARREST REPORTS

—A 15-year-old Goshen girl was arrested by Goshen police after officers were dispatched to Martin's Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, at 5:25 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to recover a runaway. Upon arrival, the 15-year-old was taken into custody, on charges of being a runaway and of theft, and the girl's father later turned over marijuana, generic Adderall and paraphernalia found in the girl's bedroom. The girl was booked into the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

—Ramon Gutierrez, 22, 711 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of criminal mischief and violation of a protection order after police were dispatched to a physical altercation in the 1000 block of South Main Street at 7:27 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.

—Adrian Antonio Salinas, 21, 54288 Berkley Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and an Elkhart County warrant for burglary and resisting law enforcement after officers were called to 22265 C.R. 104 at 12:57 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a man in distress. He was booked into the county jail.

—Terry Burnett, 55, 7012 Camelot Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of battery while in the 10000 block of C.R. 2 at 3:14 p.m. Thursday. Burnett was booked into the county jail.

—Judie Witham, 42, 4311 E. 500 North, Rochester, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, false informing and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, just east of C.R. 17, at 4:52 p.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.

CRASH REPORTS

—A Goshen woman was injured when her vehicle slid off the roadway at 6:40 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Latasha Rivera, 31, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 27 when she attempted to turn west onto C.R. 14 and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle reportedly slid through the intersection on the snow and slush covering the roadway and exited the roadway to the south, coming to rest in a ditch. Rivera was reportedly in and out of consciousness following the crash and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head pain.

Story continues

—A Goshen girl was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, James Mulcare, 42, 508 Inwood Circle, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle north on North Main Street when he reportedly looked down for a moment to put out a cigarette and failed to notice that the vehicle ahead of him had stopped for a red light at the Wilden Avenue intersection, resulting in a collision. Both Mulcare and the driver of the second vehicle, Steven Trovatore, 47, 19306 Country Creek Circle, Goshen, were uninjured. A passenger in Trovatore's vehicle, Camryn Branch, 17, of the same address, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision.

—A Goshen man and an Elkhart woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:59 a.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Kenneth Copp, 50, 545 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on College Avenue approaching the Dierdorff Road intersection when a second vehicle that had been stopped facing south on Dierdorff Road entered the intersection and collided with Copp's vehicle. Both Copp and the driver of the second vehicle, Alexandra Turner, 24, 23623 Creek Park Drive, Elkhart, were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of abdominal pain resulting from the collision.

—Shawn Palmer, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:34 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked at 300 E. Lincoln Ave. sometime during the overnight hours.

—Kristen Beland told Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Ind. 19 and U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any information or contacting police.

THEFT REPORTS

—Olivia Wenger, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered the donation jar at Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1745 Lincoln Ave., had been stolen at 1:47 p.m. Thursday.

—Goshen police were contacted at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a theft of car keys out of a vehicle parked at Crazyman's Stompin Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen.

—James Cavalcante contacted Elkhart County police at 5:18 a.m. Wednesday to report that his prescription medication had been stolen from out of his pickup truck while it was parked at 56823 Pomona St., Elkhart, sometime between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

—Jose Caballero, 26836 Springbrook Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday to report that three handguns and three credit cards had been stolen from out of his closet sometime between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

—Kara Mcafee, 16730 C.R. 8, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County police at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone had attempted to cut the catalytic converter off of her vehicle while it was parked at her home sometime between 11 p.m. Feb. 4 and 7 a.m. Monday.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Stuart Broderick, 25455 Doe Meadow Place, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday to report that he recently discovered someone has been fraudulently using his personal identification information.

—Charles Hoyle, 30984 Riverbend Circle, Osceola, contacted Elkhart County police at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday to report that he recently discovered he was the victim of fraudulent activity.