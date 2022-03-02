Elkhart County prosecutor: No charges related to fatal December police shooting

Police investigate a crime scene, which included an incident at Handy Spot Liquor, after a fatal shooting by an officer in a parking lot near West Hively Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Elkhart.

ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Wednesday she would not file criminal charges against Elkhart police officers who shot and killed a man after he attempted to break into a liquor store.

According to a press release from the prosecutor's office, 20-year-old Jahad Patterson, who is Black, was raising a gun toward officers when he was shot and killed by Sgt. Benjimin Martin and officer Scott Swanson of the Elkhart Police Department in the early morning of Dec. 15 in a parking lot off West Hively Avenue.

"Given the information reasonably known by Officers Martin and Swanson at the time of their use of deadly force, it is clear that no criminal charges are appropriate as the evidence demonstrates that each of them were reasonably acting within the law of self-defense," the release says.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit, which reports to the prosecutor's office, conducted the investigation.

Police were called to West Hively Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 for reports that a man was attempting to break into Handy Spot Liquor. Video footage from security cameras at Handy Spot Liquor on West Hively Avenue shows a man in light blue sweatpants and a black shirt slamming on the store’s front door with his hand.

The man, identified as Patterson, then stumbles away from the store, picks up a bicycle and heads west on Hively.

Martin and Swanson located Patterson in the parking lot of a Big Lots, a few hundred feet west of the liquor store, and "engaged the male subject," police said.

According to the release, the officers ordered Patterson to show them his hands. Patterson then pulled a gun out of his pocket and began raising it at Swanson. "Upon seeing the gun, Officer Swanson fired his weapon," with Martin also shooting at Patterson, officials said.

After Patterson collapsed to the ground, officers found him holding a handgun, the release said. Patterson was declared dead at the scene.

A woman who declined to give her name, but lives in the Elkhart Green Apartment complex directly across the street, said she woke up that morning to the sounds of sirens and yelling.

“I heard the officer scream ‘Put the gun down!’ and then I heard shots,” she said on Dec. 15.

Prosecutors said Patterson was "under the influence of alcohol" when he was shot by police, though the release does not say what his blood alcohol content was.

Police shootings justified

The Dec. 15 incident is the latest in a number of fatal police shootings that have recently been ruled justified by area prosecutors.

On Monday, Marshall County prosecutor Nelson Chipman announced a Marshall County officers was justified in fatally shooting a suspect in Culver following a pursuit. Police were initially called to a gas station in Culver for a suspected intoxicated driver.

Last month, St. Joseph County prosecutors said they would not file charges against Mishawaka police officer Garrett Schock when he shot and killed 37-year-old Michael Haas following a standoff at the Village Green mobile home park.

Officials said Haas exited his trailer with a long gun and "fired his weapon and a Mishawaka police officer returned fire."

Becker also declined to file criminal charges in connection to a fatal police shooting in Elkhart in August. Becker said she found Elkhart city police Sgt. Mike Davis was justified when he shot and killed Lonnel Cephas Jr., 19, on Aug. 27 while responding to the fatal shooting of Danton Munoz, who was days shy of his second birthday

