Elkhart detectives seek help identifying theft suspects

Feb. 23—ELKHART — Detectives with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two theft suspects.

According to the department, the two women are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Images Jewelers, 300 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, Feb. 15.

One of the females is described as having dark hair while the other had dyed red hair. Both were wearing long black or dark-colored winter coats. They appeared to be approximately 30 to 35 years old, and were talking to each other in an unknown language, the department noted.

Department detectives are asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding the investigation, to call Det. Barron at 574-295-7070, ext. 321, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the EPD's tip line at 574-389-4777.

Tips may also be submitted via email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.