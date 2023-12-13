Elkhart injury shooting under investigation

Dec. 13—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a shots fired call from the 3400 block of Pecan Place. Officers were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter, a news release stated.

While at the scene, officers learned that a male walked into Elkhart General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The male, 22 years old, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 547-288-STOP.