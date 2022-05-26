Elkhart investigating shooting deaths

May 25—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating two fatal shootings, which took place in minutes apart, in Elkhart early Wednesday afternoon.

Elkhart Police Department officers responded to a potential domestic disturbance call at 12:36 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue, according to an EPD news release.

"Upon arrival, officers located a female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s)," the release stated. "Medics also arrived on scene and rendered first aid; unfortunately, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene."

There was no suspect at the scene upon police arrival.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference a male with gunshot wound(s) at the KFC Restaurant at 2709 S. Main St., where officers discovered a male behind the building suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). First aid was provided and the male was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no immediate danger to the public, the release added. The identities of the deceased individuals are being withheld at this time, pending family notification.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.