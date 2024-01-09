Elkhart ISD Superintendent Lamont Smith announces departure

Jan. 8—Elkhart Superintendent Lamont Smith announced to his staff Monday, Jan. 8 his intentions to leave the district June 30. Smith who has been Superintendent since 2018 — leading the district with the motto of "Faith, Family and Future focus" — thanked his staff and told them how much he appreciated each and everyone of them, and he hoped he had made an impact on them, because they had made one on him.

"There is a time and season for all things and I believe that I have come to that point called time and I have done my assignment," Smith said.

Under Smith, Elkhart ISD has become an "A" rated district with the Texas Education Agency. Smith said he has been "intentional" about providing technology to students and staff going from a 5 to 1 ratio to a 1 to 1 ratio of devices for students, Pre-K to 12th grade.

The district also initiated a facility replacement schedule in 2019-20 which has added a new Career & Technical Education Building and an Ag pavilion at the high school.

Smith is completing his sixth year as Superintendent at Elkhart ISD, however, he has more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in educating and supporting student achievement.

Smith grew up in Cayuga, participating in football, basketball, track and field, baseball, band, FFA and UIL Academics.

After high school he attended Trinity Valley Community College and upon his graduation there, he transferred to Texas A&M University at Commerce to complete a bachelor's degree, majoring in English and government, with a minor in French.

During his time at TVCC, Smith worked at a tire and radiator shop and while he was at Commerce he worked as a custodian at a department store and served as a mentor with Project Keep Hope Alive. Smith said these experiences enable him to have a deep sense of respect and gratitude for his support staff and ensures that he pushes for career and technical education opportunities for students.

After graduating from Texas A&M University at Commerce, Smith re-enrolled in his alma mater and obtained a Master of Science degree. He later returned to further his education with sights on becoming an administrator. Additional courses were completed at Texas A&M University at Commerce, allowing him to obtain the principal and superintendent certifications.

Smith also went on to pursue a Doctorate in Christian Education from School of the Scripture. He said this degree has served him well as he worked with ministries and community leaders, yet Smith wanted to have a terminal degree focused on secular education, and he furthered his education by obtaining a Doctorate of Education from Southwestern College.