Elkhart Lake deaths were murder-suicide, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says

TOWN OF RHINE - A man killed a woman and himself at their home on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the town of Rhine near Elkhart Lake, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

Douglas Lax, 56, and Jane Fontaine, 61, were found dead in their home Friday morning. After investigation, the sheriff's office concluded Lax had used a firearm to kill Fontaine, who was married to him. He then fatally shot himself.

The sheriff's office did not say in their statement when the shooting happened.

Elkhart Lake is in northwestern Sheboygan County.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you are involved in an abusive relationship and need help, call 911 or the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line 920-459-3111. You can also get help at Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County's 24/7 Crisis Line at 800-499-7640, or learn more at 920-452-7640 or sheboygansafeharbor.org.

