Elkhart man accused of murdering his roommate to stand trial Monday

Jan. 19—GOSHEN — A man charged with shooting and killing his roommate is expected to face trial Monday.

Dustin McKee, 30, is accused of murdering Brandon Lowe, 38, at their apartment home, 424 N. Michigan St., Elkhart on Aug. 25, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Elkhart police responded to a call about an argument between McKee and Lowe at the house around 7:50 p.m. They didn't explain what the disagreement was about, but agreed to stay in separate parts of the house for the rest of the night, and Lowe agreed to move out of the apartment in two days.

About 90 minutes later, McKee called 911 and stating he'd shot Lowe. According to the affidavit, McKee told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the residence the first time, so he shot him multiple times, and then threw the gun into the yard where it was later found by officers after he informed them. They also found five bullet shell casings in the room.

When police arrived on the scene, McKee told them he "didn't want to do it" and that "didn't want it to happen," according to the affidavit. Lowe died in one of the home's bedrooms.

When interviewed by detectives, McKee said Lowe forced himself into his bedroom before he shot him, according to the affidavit. As they investigated the room, police didn't find apparent damage to the door, but noted that it was open while the knob was locked. Evidence also indicated the door was shut when Lowe was shot.

AUSTIN BOWLIN

The attorney of another murder suspect requested a further trial status conference ahead of his scheduled Feb. 20 trial.

Austin Bowlin, 37, is accused of the murder of Jeffrey Crapo, 32, on March 2020.

According to the charging affidavit, after shooting him, Bowlin drove around with Crapo's body in a car to various locations in Indiana and Michigan and at one point, forced a witness to ride with him for part of the three-day-journey. Crapo's body was disposed of by the car being set on fire outside of Jackson, Michigan, March 4.

Story continues

Bowlin was initially taken into custody in Michigan where he was charged with arson and mutilation of a corpse, pleading no contest in August.

Bowlin will meet in court again on Feb. 16, ahead of his scheduled trial date

CORREON M. MEUX

An Elkhart teen had his first day in court for a charge of murder. Correon Meux is accused of killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, of Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation.

Meux's case is scheduled for jury trial Aug. 7.

CRISTIAN A. PARADA QUINTANILLA

A burglary suspect's initial hearing was reset after the defendant explained to Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno during the early moments of the trial that he didn't speak English.

Cristian Parada Quintanilla of Elkhart is accused of a burglary that took place on Jan. 14. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a call for an alarm at Smokes++ in the Market Centre plaza, 2024 Elkhart Road, and arrived to find the front door glass broken. The officer who responded to the call did see an individual bending over the back side of the sales counter and went out to his vehicle to keep watch and called for backup.

Through a translator, Parada Quintanilla allegedly told officers that he'd broken into the business because he wanted to get deported and that he'd committed a previous burglary at the same location on Nov. 19. Officers also found a large gray Adidas backpack on the floor and a smaller backpack on the counter both filled with products from the store and a Louisville Slugger baseball bat on the floor near the backpack. Items in the bags totaled $3,4798.11.

The hearing was continued to Jan. 27 and will take place in front of Magistrate Eric Ditton with a translator.

JEREMY C. SHULT

Another burglary case also had an initial hearing Thursday morning. Jeremy Shult is accused of burglarizing a home located at 2527 California Road at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 13,

According to a probable cause affidavit, a youth placed a call to 911 indicating that Shult, 36, was inside the home, had multiple warrants, and that the caller had gone outside where he was hiding behind a fence, later providing a statement affirming he did see Shult take items from the home.

Officers arrived and saw Shult exiting the home and after garnering backup and getting the youth to safety, they attempted to apprehend Shult, who fled by vehicle, disregarding traffic speed limits and control devices inside Elkhart city limits, officers said in the affidavit, before fleeing on foot. While fleeing on foot, his gun, a loaded .22 caliber firearm, was seen being discarded into a bush on Kilbourn Street, the affidavit reads. Eventually, Shult was apprehended and officers determined that based on property located within the vehicle, the estimated value of the purses, jewelry, electronics, and other items taken from the home was valued at about $6,600. Shult also has a previous conviction for auto theft in 2011 and officers at the jail said they found a counterfeit $100 bill in his possession during booking.

A bond report was requested. A pretrial status conference is scheduled for Feb. 16 with an omnibus date of March 16. A trial status conference is scheduled for July 13, and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 7.

SAM M. LONIELLO

A peculiar robbery case was opened for discovery during Thursday's court proceedings.

On Dec. 12, Nikki Gibson reported to Goshen police that she'd been treated at Goshen Hospital for an injury to her knee and was having trouble getting a ride home, so she posted on Facebook that she needed help and someone responded. That person, later identified as Sam Loniello, 33, of Niles, Michigan, picked her up in what she believed was a lime-green Toyota Prius, according to court documents. At that time she didn't have his real name. On the way home, according to the charging affidavit, the man reportedly pulled into the post office and asked for a sexual act. Gibson refused and he slapped her in the face roughly 15 times, the affidavit reads. Before she exited the car, the driver reportedly took her purse which had two cell phones in it, $300 cash, a Cash App debit card, driver's license, and medication.

Officers said in the affidavit they had no luck determining a suspect until four days later, when Gibson received a text message from the person on a new number asking if she'd like to meet up, again, for a sexual act. Gibson asked for a photo and confirmed that the person was the same person from the robbery and assault, the affidavit reads. An officer went out to the location agreed upon, Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St., and found the vehicle, with Loniello as the sole occupant, according to the affidavit.

Loniello, however, asserted to police that he'd never asked for sexual favors and that it was she who assaulted him while in the vehicle, claiming he had to pull over due to her scratching him, the affidavit reads. Also, he said in the affidavit that she got out of the car and took his phone and some fake money from the console, reasserting that he did not hit her.

Loniello also claimed, according to the affidavit, that while he'd been in contact with the woman about meeting up at the gas station and that he'd sent photos of himself to her when asked, the messages asking for sex weren't him, adding that he wasn't sending the messages through his phone or an app but through 4-Chain.

The affidavit also indicated that during the investigation, Loniello "only seemed interested in talking about this sex trafficking ring that is going on," and that he told officers he knew specific locations across Michiana where it operated, adding that he was never unfaithful to his wife. Officers also spoke to Loniello's wife Laura, who did not know of any scratches on him the night of the alleged robbery; that he'd left in the middle of the night but didn't know where he'd went; and she was not aware of any purses.

Loniello is charged with one count of robbery for the incident. He met with Christofeno in Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference. Attorney Michael Banik, who entered the case Dec. 29, requested discovery. A trial status conference is scheduled for May 25 with a jury trial scheduled for June 19.

CHARLES MILLER

An Elkhart man accused of robbing Kroger, 130 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart, on Jan. 15 had an initial hearing Thursday. Charles Miller, 34, is accused.

According to an affidavit, a caller contacted police to inform them of a robbery in progress and told them the man was last seen running northbound behind Kroger and had hopped a fence continuing north behind Pierre Moran Public Library, 2400 Benham Ave. The caller also advised that the man had taken a woman's purse and threatened him with a knife.

An officer located a man matching the description offered to police who appeared to have blood on his hands and a pocket knife sticking out of his waistband, blade up. According to the affidavit, the victim said she'd been returning to her car with her daughter and heard someone get into the backseat. The man demanded the keys to her vehicle or told her to start driving (the two women did not agree) but she refused, so he pulled out a knife and brought it to her neck, the affidavit reads. Her passenger grabbed a hold of the man's arm that was holding the knife, then he attempted to cut the driver's hands although her hands and the gloves she was wearing did not develop cuts on them, according to the affidavit. She told police at that point she opened the driver's side door and dropped the keys on the ground outside the vehicle. The man walked around to the driver's side door and took her Coach purse, containing two Coach wallets, an iPhone, $74, and three silver rings, off the floorboard and left, court documents read. Police found the purse in a nearby recycling container and returned the items to her.

Miller denied any involvement. Miller's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.