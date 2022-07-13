Elkhart man arrested after crash with truck, pole

Jul. 13—ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces multiple charges after police say he crashed into another vehicle and a pole with a young passenger in his SUV.

Willie Westmoreland, 48, was arrested Saturday after police responded to a vehicle accident involving injury. His charges include two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — one involving a prior conviction and one involving a minor passenger — and habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies.