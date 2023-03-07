Elkhart man charged with fatally shooting security guard in South Bend parking garage

From left, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter and South Bend Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski discuss murder charges filed against Derrick Pratcher related to the shooting death of a security guard in a South Bend parking garage.

SOUTH BEND — A 33-year-old Elkhart man is charged with killing a security guard in a downtown South Bend parking garage late Sunday night.

Derrick Pratcher allegedly shot and killed security guard Robert Pulliam Jr., 62, after the guard confronted him for loitering in the Wayne Street Parking Garage, prosecutors allege in court documents.

Prosecutors claim Pratcher was illegally carrying the handgun he allegedly used to kill Pulliam. He was prohibited from carrying a firearm because of a previous felony conviction of operating a vehicle after being suspended for life. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from owning or possessing a firearm.

The killing occurred about 11:21 p.m. Sunday after two witnesses, one of whom was an employee on patrol for South Bend Venue Parks & Arts, saw an unfamiliar man loitering near city vehicles parked in the public garage. The witnesses alerted Pulliam, the on-duty security guard at the garage working for a company paid by the city.

According to police, Pulliam approached Pratcher to tell him he was trespassing and had to leave. Pulliam took a photo of the man’s vehicle and license plate then turned his back to dial 911.

Pratcher pulled a handgun from his bag and shot the security guard in the back of the head at close range, police claim.

Pratcher allegedly then got in his car, a rental black Kia Sportage with a Florida license plate, and drove away from the garage. He was not at the scene when South Bend Police Department officers arrived in response to reports of shots fired made at 11:23 p.m. Officers found Pulliam unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

But police recovered a photo Pulliam had taken of the vehicle’s license plate, documents say. The photo's timestamp was 11:21 p.m.

Officers reportedly discovered Pratcher was renting the car and tracked its location to Vandalia, Mich., about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown South Bend. On Monday afternoon, Cass County Sheriff’s office deputies said they found Pratcher alone in the car at a park.

Police say Pratcher admitted that he owned the gun and that he had been in the parking garage in the Kia on Sunday night. But he denied that he encountered anyone in the garage, police say.

He is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun as a felon, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Tribune reporter Marek Mazurek contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart man charged with murder of guard in South Bend parking garage