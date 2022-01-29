Elkhart man charged with rape, confinement

Oxygen

A Syracuse, New York woman will spend much — if not all — of the rest of her life in prison after pleading to the murder-by-torture of an elderly woman and then living in the apartment with her victim's body. Victoria Afet, 23, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murder and robbery of Concetta "Connie" Tuori, 93, on Feb. 26, 2021 and the concealment of her body as part of an agreement with prosecutors to drop the more serious murder-by-torture charges and its mandatory life sentence, according to