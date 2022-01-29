Elkhart man charged with rape, confinement
Jan. 29—ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of brutally beating, choking and sexually assaulting a woman during a June incident.
Michael Nagy, 30, is charged in court documents filed Friday with rape and criminal confinement. In addition to the Level 3 felonies, his charges include battery resulting in serious injury, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.