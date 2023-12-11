Elkhart man in custody following Michigan police pursuit, crash

Dec. 10—CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — An Elkhart man is in custody in Michigan following a police pursuit which resulted in a crash into a home.

A Sunday evening news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were notified that the Niles Police Department and Berrien County Sheriff's Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle, entering into Cass County.

"As the pursuit entered into Cass County, deputies of the Cass County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit in the area of M-60 and Yankee St. in Howard Township," the release stated. "Cass County deputies took over the pursuit northbound on M-60 near Yankee St."

The pursuit continued into Cassopolis, where Cassopolis Police Department officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks entering into the village limits. The vehicle continued to flee through Cassopolis and into Vandalia, where the suspect vehicle crashed behind a residence on Lakeview Drive in Penn Township.

The 41-year-old male driver, who was not named in the release, was the only occupant and taken into custody by Cass County Sheriff's deputies, then turned over to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

Alcohol and drugs do appear to be a factor in this incident, the release added, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.