Elkhart man faces drug, gun charges

Feb. 2—ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun while there were children in the home.

Leonard Cook, 45, was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of a child who ran to a neighbor's residence and said he was threatening people with a gun. His charges include possession of cocaine as a Level 3 felony, intimidation with a deadly weapon as a Level 5 felony and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents:

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported that a 7-year-old girl ran to her residence and said Cook was threatening to shoot people with a gun. Patrolmen responded to a Brookstream Circle address shortly after 12:15 a.m.

They were met by a woman at the top of the stairs to the residence, who said the man had a weapon and asked them to come up. Cook emerged from the back bedroom and was handcuffed after a brief struggle with officers.

Cook agreed to speak with officers, and allegedly said he and the woman were in a verbal argument but that there was no gun. He said he resisted because they shouldn't have been in his house, according to police.

The woman claimed that Cook slapped her across the face then pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot her. The 7-year-old also said Cook pointed the gun at her.

Police say another three children were in the home at the time, including two toddlers and a teenager.

Officers got permission from the woman to search the residence, and say they found a 9mm handgun under a bedroom mattress. It was next to a bag of white powdery substance, which field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed around 30.4 grams, according to police.