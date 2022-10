Associated Press

More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About half of those polled also said it’s hard for them to improve their own standards of living, with many citing both economic conditions and structural factors. Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago who is Hispanic, said he's had a harder time economically than his parents.