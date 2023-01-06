Elkhart man gets nine years for robbery, intimidation

Jan. 6—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man arrested on robbery and intimidation charges in early 2021 received a nine-year sentence during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Dhantori Honorable, 23, who was sentenced by Judge Michael Christofeno, had been facing one robbery charge, a Level 5 felony, and two intimidation charges, both Level 6 felonies, stemming from an April 2021 incident during which Honorable was accused of robbing the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 3501 Plaza Court, Elkhart, of a few hundred dollars. He pleaded guilty to the three charges in October of 2022.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 5 felony is a minimum of one year in prison, a maximum of six years, and an advisory sentence of three years. Those convicted of a Level 5 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

As for the two Level 6 felony charges, the minimum for each is six months in prison, the maximum is two and a half years, and the advisory sentence is one year. Each Level 6 felony can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

Taken together, Christofeno noted that Honorable could be facing a maximum possible prison sentence of 11 years.

However, under his plea agreement, Honorable received a five-year sentence for the Level 6 felony robbery charge, and two years each for the two Level 6 felony charges — though all nine of those years will be served on probation through community corrections, rather than prison time at the Indiana Department of Correction.

In addition, two unrelated driving while suspended charges, both Class C misdemeanors, were also dismissed as part of the agreement.

Prior to Honorable's sentencing, Christofeno encouraged him to keep on the straight and narrow, warning him that if he ever sees him in court again, the consequences could be significantly worse.

"I'm going to give you a chance here. You screw this up, young man, and you just figure you're going to the department of correction. You got me?" Christofeno asked, to which Honorable answered in the affirmative. "We'll see if you make it. I hope you do."

COOPER GUILTY PLEA

An Elkhart man is facing a possible two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement charge during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Ezekiel Cooper, who had initially appeared in court for a status conference Thursday, confirmed to Judge Christofeno his intention to plead guilty to the resisting law enforcement charge. The charge stems from a January 2021 incident during which he resisted an officer which resulted in the officer being injured.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 6 felony is a minimum of six months in prison, the maximum is two and a half years, and the advisory sentence is one year. A Level 6 felony can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

However, per his plea agreement, Cooper will receive a sentence of two and a half years, though all of that sentence will be served on alternative placement through Michiana Community Corrections home detention if eligible. In addition, Cooper will also be required to attend addictions assessments and follow up with any recommended treatment.

Per the plea agreement, two additional charges — misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Level 6 felony domestic battery — will be dismissed. All other terms of the sentencing will be left to the discretion of the court.

With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, a sentencing hearing for Cooper was set for Feb. 9.

In a related matter, it was noted that by pleading guilty to the Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement charge Thursday, Cooper was admitting to violating his probation connected to an unrelated dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug charge from back in November of 2007.

As such, Christofeno also set a dispositional hearing to discuss the probation violation for Feb. 9.

According to Christofeno, the recommended penalty for the probation violation will be to add an additional two years to Cooper's sentence to be served on alternative placement through Michiana Community Corrections home detention if eligible.