Elkhart man injured in car/train crash

Jan. 15—An 27-year-old Elkhart man was injured in a train versus car wreck in Goshen Monday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Ferndale Road and Elkhart Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a car and a train, according to Goshen Police Department news release late Monday morning.

"The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital by Goshen Medics for further treatment," the release added. "His condition is unknown at this time."

The call for the crash came in at 6:59 a.m. Monday. Updates to be provided as they become available.

ARRESTS

Kenneth Graff, 29, Milford, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 11:57 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Pike Streets. He was released on scene with a pending court date.

Leroy Osborne, 37, LaPorte, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:13 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to Martin's at 1527 Bashor Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Sharon Kirkpatrick, 45, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 10 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released on scene with a pending court date.

Robert Garber, 40, was arrested on charges of auto theft and never having obtained a license after officers conducted a traffic stop at noon Saturday near April Lane and Wilden Ave. and was incarcerated.

Edgar Macias, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 8:46 p.m. after officers responded to Winchester Trails for a reported domestic altercation. A victim reported bruising to both arms but declined additional medical care. Macias was taken to the jail.

Adalberto Guevana Salazar, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated — prior, resisting law enforcement in vehicle, habitual traffic violator and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon at 1:07 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Midway Roads. He was taken to the jail.

Luis Gonzales Moran, 41, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI and never having obtained a license at 12:56 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pike Street and Indiana Ave. He was taken to the jail.

Arrion Leroy Stewart, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 4:49 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the 2000 block of Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

THEFT/FRAUD

A 38-year-old female reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday that her car had been stolen while parked at 617 W. Lincoln Ave.

Counterfeit identification was found during a traffic stop at 10:08 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Caranga.

A 52-year-old Goshen man reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday that an unknown person was using his identity in another state.

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

A 21-year-old female reported to officers at the Goshen Police Department at 8:46 a.m. Friday that a known individual was harrassing her.

Officers were called to 224 N. Main St. at 9:11 a.m. Friday due to a property dispute, which was resolved and the customer was issued a no-trespass warning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. 14th St. at 11:58 p.m. Friday for an unresponsive 70-year-old male. Robert Yoder, 70, was pronounced deceased. The next of kin was notified and his death is believed to be from natural causes.

A 50-year-old male reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 6100 block of Old C.R. 17. He reported that the other driver did not stop and exchange information.

A 62-year-old Elkhart man reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday that an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.

Officers responded to a domestic altercation at 9:46 p.m. Saturday near the 600 block of S. 6th St. A 38-year-old female reported being battered by a known individual, but did not have any visible injuries and declined medical treatment. Charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.