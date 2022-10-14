Elkhart man pleads guilty to robbery

Oct. 14—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man is facing a possible 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony robbery charge and two Level 6 felony intimidation charges during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Dhantori Honorable, 23, who had initially appeared in court for a status conference Thursday, confirmed to Judge Michael Christofeno his intention to plead guilty to the robbery and intimidation charges. The charges stem from an April 2021 incident during which Honorable allegedly robbed the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 3501 Plaza Court, Elkhart, of a few hundred dollars.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 5 felony is a minimum of one year in prison, a maximum of six years, and an advisory sentence of three years. Those convicted of a Level 5 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

As for the two Level 6 felony charges, the minimum for each is six months in prison, the maximum is two and a half years, and the advisory sentence is one year. Each Level 6 felony can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

Taken together, Christofeno noted that Honorable could be facing a maximum possible prison sentence of 11 years.

However, under his plea agreement, it was noted that Honorable's prison sentence shall not exceed six years. In addition, two unrelated driving while suspended charges, both Class C misdemeanors, will be dismissed as part of the agreement.

With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, a sentencing hearing for Honorable was set for Dec. 1.

DAVIS GUILTY PLEA

An Elkhart man is facing a possible six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony attempted robbery charge and a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement charge during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.

James Davis III, 37, was in court for a hearing Thursday when he confirmed to Judge Christofeno his intention to plead guilty to the attempted robbery and resisting law enforcement charges. The charges stem from a September incident during which Johnson allegedly threatened a clerk's life during an attempted robbery at a convenience store located at 1901 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.

Story continues

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 5 felony is a minimum of one year in prison, a maximum of six years, and an advisory sentence of three years. Those convicted of a Level 5 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

As for the Level 6 felony, the minimum charge is six months in prison, the maximum is two and a half years, and the advisory sentence is one year. The charge can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

Taken together, Christofeno noted that Davis could be facing a maximum possible prison sentence of eight and a half years.

However, under his plea agreement, it was noted that for the attempted robbery charge, Davis will serve five years at the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation.

As for the resisting law enforcement charge, Davis will serve one additional year at the IDOC, to be served consecutively with the attempted robbery sentence, bringing his total prison sentence to four years.

Additionally, a third related charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, a sentencing hearing for Davis was set for Nov. 10.

DAUGHERTY SENTENCING

Clifford Daugherty, 41, was sentenced to four years in prison on a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.

Daugherty, who was sentenced by Judge Christofeno, had initially been facing multiple drug-related charges stemming from a September 2018 arrest, though all but one count, the Level 5 felony, were thrown out as part of a plea agreement.

Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Daugherty was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding his case.

"I'd just like to say I've made some pretty poor choices throughout most of my life," Daugherty said. "I'd just like to apologize for my negligence and poor choices that I've made."

As sentenced under his plea agreement, Daugherty will serve four years at the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation for the Level 5 felony.

In addition, Sims was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $2,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $500; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if he has not yet done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment.