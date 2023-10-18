Elkhart man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Oct. 17—GOSHEN — Hours into his jury trial, a man charged with murder plead guilty Tuesday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Alberto Avelino Alvarez, 22, Elkhart, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 Felony, during a lunchtime break in his jury trial for the murder of 17-year-old Xz'Avion Harris.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Avelino Alvarez's girlfriend called and informed police at 9:55 a.m. April 28, 2022 that her partner had shot someone outside 1610 Stevens Ave.

The murder charge that the jury trial was for was dismissed, but penalty for use of a firearm was retained. The charges come with them a maximum of 50 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Avelino Alvarez's wife also indicated to police that her boyfriend was a drug dealer but that he'd gone outside to take the trash out and when he got back inside he was talking to someone, the affidavit reads.

Only a few witnesses took the stand during the very short trial, which began with jury selection Monday and prosecution witnesses Tuesday. Avelino Alvarez's wife was one of those witnesses.

During the trial, wife Hazel Rizzo said before the shooting, Avelino Alvarez came in through the front door, grabbed the trash, and took it out. She also heard the back door open, and she wasn't paying much attention but she wasn't expecting him to have a customer that day.

"I was washing dishes, I hear a gunshot, a pause, two more," she said.

At that point, Rizzo said she thought she misheard so she turned off the water and stayed put.

"It was odd, but I didn't go check or anything," she said. "I waited and that was when I heard more gunshots."

So she went to the basement door, which had been closed, and opened it to find someone pinned against the wall and door. She went to run upstairs and grab her gun as Avelino Alvarez instructed but decided to call 9-1-1 instead.

According to Rizzo, she hadn't spoken with her husband other than him asking if she was okay, but by the time she called 9-1-1, the shots were done. She told dispatch that the man appeared to be army crawling on the back porch leaving, and he seemed scared, yelling to stop.

"I didn't see who said it but it sounded like it came from outdoors," she said during cross-examination.

Becker questioned how she could have seen Harris crawling if shots were fired after he'd been outside later on.

"I saw him crawling — I know I saw I'm crawling," Rizzo said. "Maybe the times are mixed up."

Rizzo said Avelino Alverez was firing out the back, unable to see.

According to the probable cause affidavit, upon questioning by investigators at South Bend Memorial Hospital, Avelino Alvarez confirmed that he received a call from a man he didn't know, who attempted to buy marijuana from him. When Harris arrived, he came into the house, but Alvarez said Harris took his one gram of marijuana and shot him, so Avelino Alvarez grabbed his own gun and began shooting at the juvenile, emptying the magazine, reloading, and beginning fire again, the affidavit reads.

Alvarez claimed in court documents that the teen had fallen just outside the back door, and that he was reaching for another gun on the ground. He stated he told the man not to reach for the gun, but he continued, so Alvarez shot him again, according to the affidavit.

Alvarez also explained to police that he armed himself with his own gun because he felt the man was "sketchy" and it was going to be a cash deal, the affidavit reads.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.