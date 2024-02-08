Elkhart man sentenced in federal child porn case

Feb. 7—SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison in a federal child pornography case.

Sean Posey, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson in a news release.

Posey was sentenced to 160 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $21,500 in restitution to victims of the offense.

According to documents in the case, between August and September 2021, Posey possessed over 900 photos and seven videos on his cell phone consisting of child sexual abuse material, including images of minors under the age of 12. Posey had previously been convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor which required him to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys John M. Maciejczyk and Hannah T Jones.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. To learn more visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.