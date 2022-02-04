Elkhart man sentenced on gun possession charge

Feb. 3—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man recently convicted on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charge was sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

In addition to the firearm possession charge, Brandon Suggs, 32, had been facing additional charges of theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana stemming from an incident back in May of 2021. However, the two additional charges were later dismissed as part of a plea agreement accepted by Judge Michael Christofeno.

As sentenced, Suggs was ordered to serve 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, with six years suspended and six years on reporting probation, for the felony firearm possession charge. The remaining four years of his executed sentence will be served alternatively at Michiana Community Corrections.

"Mr. Suggs, this is a favorable plea for you, and I've already accepted it, and I'm bound by it, as are you, young man," Christofeno told Suggs prior to his sentencing. "Do not blow this chance."

STATUS CONFERENCES

A status conference was held for Dustin Mckee, 30, who is facing charges of murder and felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon stemming from an incident back in August of 2021.

Mckee is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Lowe, 38, following a disagreement at an Elkhart apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St.

McKee had reportedly been convicted of a felony battery charge in Cass County in April 2019, which made it illegal for him to have a gun.

During the status conference, Mckee's attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, requested that Mckee's Feb. 21 jury trial be continued due to his inability to connect with Mckee over the last couple of weeks.

Christofeno agreed, and the jury trial was reset for June 27. A trial status conference was then set for June 2.

DARIUS THOMAS

A status conference was also held for Darius Thomas, 27, Middlebury, who is charged with killing an Elkhart teen in February of 2021.

Thomas is charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing Shemar Barnes, 19, at a Marathon gas station along South Main Street in Elkhart on Feb. 5. He then allegedly fled the area, and was found about a month later when U.S. Marshals investigators tracked him to a motel in Memphis, Tennessee, and arrested him March 4. Thomas was extradited back to Elkhart County a short time later.

During Thursday's status conference, Thomas' attorneys, Christopher Crawford and Connie Caiceros, requested that Thomas' March 7 jury trial be continued in order to allow them more time to work with their client on his defense.

Christofeno agreed, and the jury trial was reset for June 27. A trial status conference was then set for June 2.

INITIAL HEARING

A number of initial hearings were also held Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Among them was the initial hearing for Jimmie Morrow, 34, who is currently facing a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.

Morrow was arrested in late January after police were called to 501 W. Indiana Ave. to investigate a report of a disturbance on the fifth floor. Marrow was reportedly handcuffed and told to sit on the floor of the hallway while the investigation continued, but he fled to a nearby apartment and locked the door. When police eventually gained access to the apartment, Marrow was found hanging out of a window, police said.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 5 felony is an advisory sentence of three years, while the range is a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years.

Marrow's trial status conference was set for June 2, and his jury trial was set for June 27.