Elkhart Marathon gas station shooting trial begins

Apr. 4—GOSHEN — Is a COVID-19 mask really the primary catalyst and proof of Middlebury man Darius Thomas' guilt in a Feb. 5, 2021 shooting?

A jury trial surrounding the gas station shooting of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes is ongoing this week. Thomas is charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

According to the prosecution, a group of people pulled up to Marathon Gas Station, 1226 S. Main St., Elkhart, in a black Ford Fusion. Passenger Clarence Mack entered the gas station and Darius Thomas was waiting in the car. When 19-year-old Shamar Barnes walked out of the gas station, he saw a mask had fallen out of the Fusion and was calling out to let them know. He was walking up to the car when he was fatally shot three times.

The Ford Fusion left the scene. Mack was picked up by a Buick Century and taken home. Several hours later, police went to his home on Taylor Street and found the alleged Ford Fusion with shell casings on top of it, and other indicators matching the description of the vehicle of interest.

The Ford Fusion was owned by a woman named Jacenta Jackson, Thomas' then-girlfriend. At her home in Middlebury, Jackson told police that she and Thomas lived there with her young son, and they went to work together at Days Corp.

Jackson told investigators that the gun in her car was lawfully hers and that she kept it in her home for protection, but that she'd moved it to the trunk of her car after Thomas informed her that he couldn't be around firearms. She intended to take the gun to her sister's house.

The morning of the Feb. 5 shooting, Jackson moved the gun to the glove compartment of the Fusion before the couple went to work. After work, Thomas took her to South Bend to get her hair done, and didn't hear from him for several hours, until Thomas contacted her to inform her that he'd left her car at a friend's house on Taylor Street.

Jackson initially told police she hadn't spoken with Thomas since that day, but spoke to them a second time to inform them that she'd talk to him at some point when he was in Warsaw. Thomas was picked up in Memphis, Tennessee. Fingerprints from Thomas were found on the vehicle, and DNA from the mask also confirmed that the mask Barnes attempted to return was Thomas' mask.

Story continues

A witness, Colleen Ruiz, was getting gas from the station when the shooting occurred. She was one of several who called 911 to report it. Elkhart County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Matt Walsh told the jury that efforts were made to talk to people in the Buick Century as well as other people who contacted 911.

Through the trial, the defense will attempt to prove Thomas' innocence in the shooting. According to the defense, Thomas picked Mack up to go to UP Mall. They confirmed that three bullets did indeed fire from the vehicle toward Barnes but allege the shots didn't come from Thomas.

The trial continues today, Wednesday.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.