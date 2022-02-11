Elkhart murder suspect to get competency evaluation

Feb. 11—GOSHEN — Elkhart murder suspect Jake Brunette will soon be evaluated to determine whether he has the mental capacity to stand trial.

Brunette, 25, is charged with killing Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021, after police responded to a call from a man who'd said he'd been stabbed during a fight at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. that morning.

At the scene, they found the victim, said to be in his early 20s, lying outside with stabbing injuries. After giving him first aid at the scene, medics began transporting the man to a local hospital, but he died en route.

At a hearing Thursday morning in Elkhart Circuit Court, Judge Michael Christofeno acknowledged that a motion to determine competency had been filed by Brunette's court-appointed public defender, Matthew Johnson, who noted that Brunette has a history of long stints in in-patient therapy for both mental health and drug issues.

"So, with that, it's very prudent to do the competency evaluation," Johnson told the court.

Christofeno then noted that he had scheduled two doctors to evaluate Brunette to determine whether he's mentally competent to stand trial.

"I selected two doctors who do a fair amount of work in this area for Circuit Court, and I rely on them heavily," Christofeno said. "They've also done very, very competent work."

Christofeno went on to confirm that Brunette's jury trial is currently scheduled for April 1, acknowledging that there may need to be some adjustments made to the trial date depending on the results of the competency evaluation.

"Let's just all be cognizant of the fact that we've got this competency matter," Christofeno said, addressing the attorneys for Brunette and the state. "I'm not going to continue (the trial) now. Let's wait and see how quickly we get these done."

Christofeno then suggested that he and the attorneys touch base regarding the competency evaluation during Brunette's March 10 trial status conference, to which they agreed.

NORTON TRIAL RESCHEDULED

A status conference for Goshen murder suspect Jordon Norton also took place Thursday morning, during which a motion to reschedule his March 7 jury trial for a later date was approved by Christofeno.

Norton, 30, is charged with murder, as well as felony counts of battery and criminal recklessness. He's accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during a confrontation at Hardy's Bar in downtown Elkhart in August 2020. A bullet from the shooting also struck a woman's foot, according to investigators.

During Thursday's status conference, Christofeno approved a motion by Norton's attorney, Kathie Perry, to continue his March 7 murder trial to a later date in order allow more time to prepare her client's defense, especially given the many delays resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Christofeno ultimately decided on June 6 as Norton's new trial date, and noted that both the murder charge and the two felony counts would be heard that same day.

A status conference for Norton was then set for April 14, followed by a trial status conference for May 12.

INGLE SENTENCING

Jarod Ingle, 37, was sentenced for two offenses in two different cases Thursday as part of a plea bargain.

On Count 1 of the first case, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, Ingle was sentenced to eight years at the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation. His remaining six-year executed sentence was ordered to be served with alternative incarceration placement at Elkhart County Community Corrections.

Ingle was also ordered to pay all associated fees with ECCC, was fined $5,000, which was then suspended, and ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee. He must also provide a DNA sample at his cost, and have an addictions evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment.

Count 2 in the case, possession of a narcotic drug, was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

In a second case against Ingle, Christofeno sentenced him on Count 1, dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, to six years at the IDOC with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation. His remaining four-year executed sentence was ordered to be served with alternative incarceration at ECCC. A $4,000 fine was also imposed and then suspended, and he was ordered to pay an additional $200 drug interdiction fee.

Count 2 of the second case, false informing, was then dismissed per the plea bargain.

It was noted that Ingle's two sentencings will be served consecutively.