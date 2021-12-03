Elkhart murder suspect has initial hearing

Dec. 3—GOSHEN — Murder suspect Jake Brunette, 25, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for an initial hearing.

Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Brunette's behalf and set several upcoming procedural dates, plus a trial date of April 4, 2022.

Brunette is accused of killing Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17.

Elkhart police said in November they responded to a call from a man who'd said he'd been stabbed during a fight at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim, said to be in his early 20s, lying outside with stabbing injuries.

After giving him first aid at the scene, medics began transporting the man to a local hospital, but he died en route, according to the release.

Brunette was detained at the scene and then taken to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SENTENCINGS

Several people were also sentenced in Circuit Court Thursday.

Jeriman Resendez, 39, Goshen, was sentenced on three counts: dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious, violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony as part of a plea bargain.

For possession of methamphetamine, he was sentenced to 17 1/2 years with another 12 1/2 added for aggravating circumstances for a total of 30 years. Judge Christofeno then suspended 10 of those years and added 10 years of reporting probation. He added an $8,000 fine.

For the count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Resendez was sentenced to six years in the IDOC plus another six years for aggravating circumstances for a total sentence of 12 years. A $5,000 fine was imposed and suspended. Christofeno also ordered that the firearms be destroyed.

On the third count, neglect of a dependent, Resendez was sentenced to three years in the IDOC with another three years added for aggravating circumstances for a total of six years. The judge added a $2,000 fine, which was suspended.

Story continues

The sentences for the three counts will be served concurrently to each other; however, they will be served consecutively to his prison terms in Jefferson County, Missouri, and St. Louis, Missouri.

In March, as part of an investigation led by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit, Resendez and Amanda Cruea were taken into custody after a traffic stop. Investigators then went back to their home where four children were found alone. Investigators also found drugs, drug paraphernalia, an apparent ledger and weapons in the house.

Cruea was sentenced Oct. 28.

Justin M. Kroskie, 23, was sentenced for three offenses in two different cases as part of a plea bargain.

On Count 1, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 180 days at the Elkhart County Jail with alternative incarceration placement to Michiana Community Corrections and a $1,000 fine, which was suspended. His driver's license was also suspended for a year.

On the second count, disorderly conduct, engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, Kroskie was sentenced to 90 days at the Elkhart County Jail and alternative placement at Michiana Community Corrections.

The terms will run consecutively.

In a second case against Kroskie, charging him with resisting law enforcement, Judge Christofeno sentenced him to 180 days with alternative incarceration with Michiana Community Corrections. A $1,000 fine was imposed and suspended.

A second count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

These will all be served consecutively to his prison time.

As Kroskie was on probation at the time of these offenses, Christofeno revoked his probation as well and ordered him to serve out his remaining six-year sentence at the IDOC.

"I don't know what I can do to get it through your head that you cannot commit more crimes," Christofeno told Kroskie.

Jonathan J. Martinez Davila, 32, Goshen, was sentenced for possession of cocaine, between 10 and 28 grams, a Level 4 felony. Christofeno issued a six-year sentence to the Indiana Department of Corrections with two years added for aggravating circumstances, for a total of eight years. He then suspended four years and placed Davila on four years of reporting probation. The judge also ordered that the four years of his executed sentence be served in an alternative incarceration program through Elkhart County Community Corrections and that he be placed on work release. Davila will also go through work release's drug treatment program.

Davila is to report to Elkhart County Community Corrections on Dec. 8 to begin his sentence. He was also fined $5,000, which was suspended. Christofeno told Davila that if he violated his sentence, it would mean eight years at IDOC.

Kollen Ene, 32, Elkhart, was sentenced for attempted armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.

On Oct. 28 in Circuit Court, Ene admitted he wielded a shotgun during an incident in which he allegedly demanded $50 from a man living at a house Ene and his father owned along Harrison Street in Elkhart in December 2020. The dispute reportedly involved Ene insisting the man help pay for electricity in spite of an arrangement the man had with Ene's father to stay at the house rent free, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Ene was sentenced to nine years in IDOC with four years added for aggravating circumstances for a total of 13 years. Five of those years were suspended. Judge Christofeno also added five years of reporting probation. A $7,000 fine was suspended.

The judge said that this sentence will be served consecutively to another case out of St. Joseph, Michigan.

Christopher S. Ramirez, 28, Elkhart, was sentenced as per a plea agreement for dealing in methamphetamine, 10 or more grams.

Christofeno sentenced him to 27 years total. Fourteen of those years will be served in IDOC and seven years through Michiana Community Corrections. The judge suspended six years of the sentence. Six years will be served on reporting probation. An $8,000 fine was suspended and Ramirez gets 782 days of actual time served. Other charges will be dismissed.

Scott J. Braden, 34, was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.

Christofeno ordered Braden to five years at IDOC, with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation. For the three years of his executed sentence, Braden will serve that through Michiana Community Corrections, which will begin Dec. 7. He was fined $3,000, which was suspended.

Braden also received 242 days jail credit.

Sheila Selman can be reached at sheila.selman@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240311. Follow Sheila on Twitter @sselman_TGN.