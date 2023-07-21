Elkhart murder suspect prepares for second trial

Jul. 20—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man charged with murder is preparing for his second jury trial after the first one resulted in a hung jury.

During Thursday's court proceedings, Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno informed the court that he would not be permitting one of the psychologists who performed one of Norton's many evaluations to testify in court as an expert witness.

He went on to explain that because Norton's defense team will attempt to claim self-defense again as before, Norton's perception of events and alleged trauma-based reactions that the psychologist would assess would not be relevant in court because they would subjective belief and not objective fact.

In his trial Nov. 4, 2021, Jordon Norton was found guilty of Count 2, battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and Count 3, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, but the jury couldn't make a decision on Count 1, murder.

Norton is accused in the Aug. 26, 2020, murder of David Artley at Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart. Norton now has two self-defense notices filed in the case — one with ongoing evaluations for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and one of his defense attorneys indicates a theory of double jeopardy. Norton is also attempting to file an appeal for the two felonies of which he was found guilty.

Christofeno acknowledged that the appellate court dismissed Norton's case due to lack of timely appearance, but blamed himself and indicated that his own lack of notice to the defense was the cause of the dismissal.

Plans to move forward with the Aug. 7 trial date are still in effect; however, the court has deemed it necessary to have another trial status conference on Aug. 3.

CORREON MEUX

An Elkhart teen appeared in circuit court Thursday morning for a status conference where he learned that the prosecution would be adding charging information to his case.

Correon Meux, 15, is charged in connection with the killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting. Not much is known about the case as, due to the minor status of Meux, the case is privatized.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid, but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court, according to court records. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, the records show — although according to the order waiving him, family, friends and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the court last week that the state offered Meux a plea agreement, which he did not accept, and so the state has rescinded the offer, which would have removed the enhancement for use of a handgun.

Meux's trial is scheduled for Dec. 4, assuming the case already scheduled for that date does not make it to trial.

LOVELL L. FREDRICK

Another Elkhart man also saw charges added to his case.

Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, is accused of sexual battery and burglary dating back to Feb. 27.

According to an affidavit from Elkhart police, Fredrick entered an apartment on Sycamore Street in Elkhart and touched a sleeping woman's mouth with his causing her to wake up, a probable cause affidavit said. The victim said she did not know Fredrick nor did she invite him over, but despite her door being locked, Frederick also brought a large number of personal items with him and they were laying on the floor at the top of her steps, per the affidavit. The victim said she called 911 immediately after being awakened and officers arrested a man they found inside the apartment, and took him into custody. The man reportedly offered several variations and spellings of the name Brian Richard Welks, police stated in their report. It was a name that police later learned was not his own.

The man also reportedly told officers, "All I was trying to do was take a shower. This is a big misunderstanding," and said that he gets his mail at the post office because he stays in several places. The man eventually told them his name, Lovell Fredrick, and agreed to speak with a detective, telling the detective that he knew the victim's brother, the affidavit reads. Investigating officers said the apartment door appeared pried open.

Lovell's jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 2 and on the same day he will have a bench trial for the additional misdemeanor charges.

MATTHEW MALONE

An Elkhart teen's armed robbery case may be close to resolution. Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno reset the hearing of Matthew Malone, 18, Elkhart, to Aug. 3.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Elkhart County deputies, Malone allegedly met a man at the New Paris Apartments, 18856 U.S. 6, New Paris, at 2 p.m. Dec. 12, from the Facebook Marketplace to purchase a 2016 orange Mustang 5.0 that he'd agreed to pay $35,000 for. Instead, the affidavit reads, when Malone came out of the apartment, the seller said Malone held him up using a black handgun and took the vehicle, allowing the seller's 8-year-old son to get out of the Mustang, before robbing him of his wallet, threatening him, and then taking off in the vehicle.

Malone is also accused of a series of battery charges against public safety officials at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

JORDAN COLE

A robbery suspect's trial was continued during Thursday's court proceedings. Jordan Cole, 21, Elkhart, saw his trial move from Aug. 21 to April 1.

Originally, Cole was dealing with a battery charge stemming from February 2021, but authorities are also accusing him and Tyris Jennings in a string of robberies March 27, 2019.

According to police, the two men shot a 45-year-old man while robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken and later a Burger King that day. The shooting left the KFC employee paralyzed. Warrants for the duo were issued in June, police say, due to surveillance footage and the testimony of the men. Cole was arrested Aug. 24.

On Thursday, Cole's attorney Donald Berger's motion to withdraw his appearance was approved and Cole received Johnson as his public defender.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.