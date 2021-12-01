Elkhart County man charged with eight counts of arson in connection with barn fires

Friends and family help Martin Nelson rebuild a barn that burnt down Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 near Wakarusa.

ELKHART — A Nappanee man believed to be involved in a string of suspicious barn fires in Elkhart County over the past year, was charged with eight counts of arson Wednesday.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Sheriff's office are accusing Joseph Hershberger, 41, with starting eight fires at local barns, saying cell phone data and video footage put him at the scene of the fires shortly before they occurred.

Farmers and police first were first alerted to the possibility of arson in the spring after witnessing a series of fires at barns in the northern part of Kosciusko County and the southern part of Elkhart County.

In April, a nearly 100-year-old barn was destroyed near Milford in Kosciusko County. In May, officials investigated two fires within a couple of miles of each other just northwest of Wakarusa. Two barn fires in one night a few miles apart in June also drew the attention of Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes, who said at the time his department was investigating the fires as potential arsons.

More:Arson suspected in a string of barn fires in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties

“In my opinion, it’s very suspicious because this isn’t normal,” Dukes told The Tribune in September. “I’ve done this law enforcement thing now for 23 years and I’ve never seen this many fires in such a close time frame. It is very suspicious.”

On Sept. 18, fires at barns just a few miles apart near Goshen kept firefighters with the Harrison Township Fire Department working all night all night to fight the blazes.

“It’s pretty obvious, we suspect foul play,” said Nelson Martin, who had two of his storage barns catch fire that night.

Fire crews responded to two more fires in one night in early October and Elkhart county police announced they were investigating the eight barn fires in the county for arson in partnership with the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, detectives obtained cell phone records which show the phone of Hershberger's "significant other" at the scene of seven barn fires shortly before the fires were reported.

Story continues

Hershberger was also seen on video footage buying gasoline on the night of Oct. 1, when two fires were reported near Syracuse, court documents say.

When questioned by detectives, Hershberger admitted to starting several fires in Elkhart County, saying that he and his partner would take turns pouring gasoline and setting the barns on fire, according to court document.

As of Wendesday afternoon, Hershberger's partner has been arrested but not formally charged. The Tribune does not generally name people who have not been charged by prosecutors Court records show Hershberger has a previous arson conviction from 2006.

No injures have been reported in any of the blazes, though Daniel Imhoff said about 30 animals were killed in the Sept. 18 fire at his farm off County Road 9 in Elkhart.

“An empty barn is one thing," Imhoff told The Tribune after the fire. "But if you want a thrill, don’t burn down animal housing.”

Dan Imhoff, front, surveys damage to his barn from a fire as he gets help rebuilding Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 near Wakarusa.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Arrest barn fires arson in Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko Counties