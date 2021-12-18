Elkhart police investigate shooting at Red Roof Inn

ELKHART — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night after officers found two people injured in a room at the Red Roof Inn, 2902 Cassopolis St.

Officials said officers were called to the motel on reports of a shooting and found a man and woman in a room with injuries. The two, both believed to be in their 20s, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for injures that police said were not life-threatening. Names of the injured were not released.

Detectives are investigating, and no suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, the tip line at 574-389-4777, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

