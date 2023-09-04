Elkhart police investigating critical injury crash

Sep. 4—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department continues to actively investigate a hit and run crash which left an Elkhart woman with critical injuries that occurred Friday.

Officers with the EPD Fatal Crash Team are asking for the public's help in locating the alleged suspect vehicle, which is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle with front end damage, a news release stated.

At approximately 11:26 p.m., EPD officers responded to the intersection of E. Bristol St and Brookwood Dr. in reference to the report of a hit and run crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, medics were already on scene and rendering first aid to an adult female victim who was lying in the far eastbound lane of E. Bristol St. Initial investigation indicates that she was struck while walking by a vehicle, which left the scene. The female victim, 54, Elkhart, was transported to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The Elkhart Police Department Fatal Crash Team activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation. The suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle, with front end damage, missing its front Nissan emblem, and with damage to the windshield. Anyone with information can contact Det. Uhles at 574-389-4767. Anonymous tips can also be made through Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.