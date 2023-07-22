Elkhart Police investigating shooting with injuries, two suspects in custody

Jul. 21—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened late Thursday evening on East Bristol St.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., officers dispatched to the 1800 block of Visscher St for a report of a shooting with injuries, an EPD news release stated.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with an 18 year old male with apparent gunshot wound(s)," the release stated. "A 24-year-old female was also injured during the incident from shattered glass. Victims reported that they were traveling in a vehicle when subject(s) in a second vehicle fired at them in the area of the 1500 block of East Bristol St. Medics took the male and female to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non life-threatening injuries."

While investigating this incident, a citizen in the area flagged an officer down to report an abandoned vehicle and multiple subjects that allegedly ran from that vehicle. Officers located an abandoned vehicle in the area of E. Bristol St. and Bay St.

"During a search, officers located two adult males in the 3300 block of Greenleaf Boulevard," the release added "They were arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of resisting law enforcement. These arrests will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

ARRESTS

Bryan Garcia Garcia, 25, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 5:10 p.m. Thursday after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash. Garcia was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

Jack Fisher reported to Elkhart County deputies a theft at Jolly Roger's Mini Storage, 12372 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, that occurred after Nov. 26, 2021. He said someone stole multiple tools and took a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

OFFICERS REPORT

John Cocquyt reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday that he saw his trailer that had been reported stolen June 18 at 25020 Ash Road, Granger. The trailer was located and transported to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Impound Lot for further investigation.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Lindsey Whitaker reported to Goshen police at 2:21 p.m. Thursday that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East.

Emily Turner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 11 and July 14 someone wrote derogatory words on her front door with a permanent market, and that she has been getting threatening messages since May 26 at 57302 Clydesdale Dr., Goshen.

Richard Panning reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:31 p.m. that someone pulled up next to him and hit his drivers side mirror causing damage to his marron 2015 Honda CRV near C.R. 17 and C.R. 10, Elkhart.

THEFT

Julia Gruber reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Thursday that her 2002 Chevrolet S10 was stolen from her home at 23600 State Line Road, Elkhart.

Hannah Conner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:20 a.m. Thursday her blue 2021 Toyota Highlander had been stolen from her driveway at 30829 C.R. 16, Elkhart, and Tristin Moreno's wallet and a North American Arms .22LR GHG-SW Mini Revolver had been stolen from his blue 2020 Subaru WRX.

Sukhvinder Singh reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Friday someone entered his vehicle and stole his passport and $100 in cash.

FRAUD

Jacqueline Miller reported to Goshen police at 4:38 p.m. Thursday that she had sent money to someone for a fraudulent government assistance program.

Jessie Wade reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 3 and July 8 someone got into his 1998 Buick Lesabre and used his ID and social security card to open up a bank account.

INTIMIDATION

Goshen police were called to Ashton Pines Apartment Complex at 9:57 p.m. Friday for a report of a man pointing a firearm at a 46-year-old woman. The man left prior to police arrival.