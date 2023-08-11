Elkhart Police investigating two separate shootings, suspect in custody

Aug. 10—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred yesterday evening at River Run Apartments.

Though both investigations are still ongoing, at this time detectives do not believe the two shootings are related, an EPD news release stated.

Shortly after 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, EPD officers responded to a shooting call for service in the area of 717 Monroe St., River Run apartment complex.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered an 18-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 717 Monroe St. building. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non life-threatening injuries," the release stated. "During an investigation into the incident, officers arrested Tyrese Jackson, 19-years-old, Elkhart, on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Jackson allegedly fired gunshots at a white vehicle and its occupants during the incident. However, he was not arrested in connection to the 18-year-old's injuries."

This investigation has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.

While at the scene for this incident, officers heard gunfire nearby. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:18 p.m. to 318 Middlebury St. in reference to a shooting with injuries. Officers encountered a 26-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) in the 318 Middlebury St. building. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries, the release added.

ARRESTS

* Jessica Davis, 33, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft and outstanding warrants at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Davis was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Wendy Olson, 41, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday on charges of public nudity, resisting law enforcement, and outstanding felony charges out of Michigan. Olson was allegedly walking westbound on C.R. 6 east of Ash road with her breasts completely exposed and attempted to pull away from officers while being taken into custody. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Catlin Schmucker, 34, Goshen, and Matthew Wanamaker, 34, Bristol, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of meth, paraphernalia, and marijuana. Police say they were advised of two individuals in a black SUV at Speedway, 18541 U.S. 20, unconscious. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Carlos Javier Gallegos, 32, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 6 and is considered AWOL.

BURGLARY

Greg Stump reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:20 a.m. that someone forcibly entered a storage room at Elkahrt County 4-H Shooting Sports Club, 17120 C.R. 34, Goshen and stole multiple range support items and a red Honda Fourtrax four-wheeler between noon Aug. 4 and 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police were called to Goshen Hospital 200 W. Park Ave., Goshen, on a report of a sink faucet being damaged by someone Tuesday or Wednesday.

THEFT

John Nisely reported to Goshen police at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday someone stole two rings from him at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East.

Gregory Imbur reported to Goshen police at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday someone stole his wallet from Goshen City Hall, 202 S. Fifth St.

Daniel Loth reported to Goshen police at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his two bicycles at Target, 3938 Midway Road.

Hectare Palao Herrera reported to Goshen police at 12:03 a.m. Thursday he was beaten by two people while walking near 918 S. Greene Road who stole his wallet.

Jayshreeben Patel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:15 and 7:25 p.m. Wednesday someone stole a Bitcoin Machine from the Marathon gas station at 51451 Ind. 19, Elkhart.

Dwayne and Liddie Porter reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. July 29 and 1 p.m. July 30 someone stole items and damaged property at 23631 U.S. 33, Elkhart.

Tanya Mast and Steven Katzenberger reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. July 20 someone stole items from 423 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.

HIT-AND-RUN

Jonathan Puga reported to Goshen police at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday leaving the of a property damage accident at 510 W. Lincoln Ave., where the other driver did not leave any information.

FRAUD

* Kyle Taylor reported to Goshen police at 1 p.m. Wednesday fraudulent activity to his checking account in the 800 block of Ridgeview Dr.

* Robert Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday that someone opened an AT&T account under his name and let the debt on the account to go collections, and collections is now calling him for $1,694.47, at 53658 Bridgewood Dr., Bristol.

OFFICERS REPORT

Michael O'Brien reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday an envelope containing a brown and tan plant-like substance in his mailbox at 58201 Windsong Dr., Elkhart.