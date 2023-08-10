Elkhart police issue phone scam alert

Aug. 9—ELKHART — Elkhart police have issued a warning about phone scams by persons claiming to be with the Elkhart Police Department.

Individuals pretending to be law enforcement employees are calling individuals in our area about alleged "warrants" or fines, an EPD news release stated. Scammers are telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants/fines lifted or "resolved."

"The Elkhart Police Department warns the public that a warrant phone scam has returned to our area, and that our staff will never call you to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed," the release stated.

Scammers can disguise their real number and make it appear on the caller ID as if they are calling from a local number or even the police department's number — this is called "spoofing".

"This is a reminder that neither law enforcement nor the court system will contact you by phone telling you that you have a warrant/fines and need to mail gift cards or wire money to have the warrant removed," the release added.

If anyone receives a call such as this, they should hang up. Anyone who is unsure should local law enforcement agency or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 for verification.