Elkhart Police offer designated online sale area

Dec. 23—ELKHART — Buying or selling something online can sometimes lead to a safety issue — a face-to-face delivery. Now, there's a new way to make that delivery a bit safer.

The Elkhart Police Department, located at 175 Waterfall Drive, on Wednesday announced a new initiative to increase community safety during internet purchase exchanges. EPD now has designated spaces in its parking lot for individuals to meet for this purpose.

The area is under video surveillance and monitored 24/7, according to a news release.

Chief Kris Seymore appreciates the City of Elkhart Street Department's assistance with the creation of these signs, and encourages the community to take advantage of the police department's parking lot to meet for online purchases.

"There is a risk in meeting strangers to buy products listed on sites like Facebook Marketplace, for example," Seymore said in the release. "We were encouraged by a concerned citizen in our community to create a safe place in our parking lot for individuals to meet and conduct these exchanges. We as a department took this advice to heart and created these spaces, which are monitored and well-lit."

Speaking by telephone Wednesday, EPD Public Information Officer Jessica McBrier noted several incidents which took place in the city last month. In one case, a buyer and a seller, regarding some electronic equipment, met at an apartment complex. There, the would-be buyer asked to take the equipment inside to test it — and never came out. In this case, the would-be seller was out both for the equipment and money.

"Another incident led to an armed robbery on the way to an ATM," McBrier added.

McBrier also mentioned the concerned resident brought the idea to EPD.

"We're kind of falling in line with other jurisdictions which have done similar things," she added.

The Elkhart Police Department also offers the station lobby during lobby hours to conduct these exchanges as well, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

EPD encourages the public to practice safety in any exchange with someone they have met online.

Tips include:

—Pick a public place for the exchange were there are security cameras, and preferably during daylight hours.

—As mentioned above, ask to meet at the police department, if possible.

—Follow your gut. If something seems off, follow your gut and call off the deal.

—Avoid going into someone's house or apartment complex. If you are the seller, do not have the buyer meet you at your residence or give them your address.

—Hold off on paying for the item until you see it.

—If you are robbed, call 911 immediately and provide as much detail as possible.

To learn more visit elkhartpolice.org.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.