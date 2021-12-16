Elkhart police release names of officers, man killed in fatal shooting

A police vehicle is seen with a broken window as police investigate after a fatal shooting by an officer in a parking lot near West Hively Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Elkhart.

ELKHART — The two Elkhart police officers who shot and killed a man during an encounter on West Hively Avenue early Wednesday have been identified, along with the deceased individual.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the Elkhart Police Department identified the man who was killed as 20-year-old Jahad Patterson, of Elkhart. Police say Patterson, who is Black, was attempting to break into a liquor store on Hively Avenue when police responded to the area.

Police “engaged" Patterson in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, where they shot and killed him. Police say Patterson had a gun in his possession at the time, though it is unclear if he used it or pointed it at police.

The two officers who fired their weapons during the counter are Sgt. Benjimin Martin and officer Scott Swanson. Both officers will be placed on paid administrative leave until the Elkhart County Homicide Unit concludes its investigation into the shooting, the release said.

Sgt. Benjimin Martin of the Elkhart Police Department

Officer Scott Swanson of the Elkhart Police Department

Officers with Elkhart police were first dispatched to the area for reports of a man, later identified as Patterson, trying to break into the Handy Spot Liquor store on West Hively. Security footage from the store seen by a reporter shows a Black male in light blue sweatpants and a black shirt slamming on the store’s front door with his hand.

He then stumbles away from the store, picks up a bicycle and heads west on Hively.

According to the Elkhart Police Department's policy, officers are only justified in using deadly force "to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes is an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury."

The policy also states officers are justified to use deadly force on a person who is fleeing if the officer has reason to believe the person has committed or will commit a felony involving serious bodily injury.

Wednesday's incident marked the second time in the last six months Elkhart police have fatally shot a person. In late August, Sgt. Mike Davis shot and killed 19-year-old Lonnel Cephas Jr. 19, while responding to the fatal shooting of Danton Munoz, who was days shy of his second birthday.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker found Davis was justified in his actions, finding that Cephus lowered his gun at Davis before he was shot.

