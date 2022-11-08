UPDATE: Elkhart police respond to Concord Mall shooting

Nov. 7—ELKHART — Elkhart police are currently investigating a shooting at Concord Mall.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were dispatched to the mall, 3701 S. Main St., at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible shooting inside the mall.

"The information that we have at this time is that dispatch received a call at approximately 2:31 p.m. of a fight and possible shots fired here at the Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., Elkhart. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and they came upon what they believed to be a scene at the Level Up fashion store inside the mall," Jessica McBrier, public information officer with the Elkhart Police Department, said during a press conference at the mall following the shooting. "At the time of police arrival, there was not a victim and/or a suspect located at the scene, so the area was cleared for safety of the people at the mall."

McBrier noted that the shooting is currently believed to be an isolated incident.

"As I mentioned before, the initial came in of a fight, and there is not believed to be an active threat to the public at this time," she said. "The mall is still open for business, and just the area around that store is taped off at this time."

According to McBrier, a man admitted himself to Goshen Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the shooting, and the department is currently investigating if the man is connected to the Concord Mall incident.

"We are investigating to see if those two are connected, and if he could be the possible victim from the scene, as initial reports from witnesses indicated that it was a male victim," McBrier said. "At this time we do not have anyone in custody."

McBrier noted that the department is currently asking anyone with any information related to the shooting to call the police department at 574-295-7070.

"We encourage anyone that has information to call," she added. "We will update the public with more information as we are able to do so."

This is a developing story, and additional information will be reported as it becomes available.