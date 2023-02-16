Elkhart police respond to motel shooting

Feb. 15—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday evening at 2820 Cassopolis St., at the Daylite Inn.

At approximately 9:37 p.m., a 34-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) arrived at Elkhart General Hospital, a news release stated. He was evaluated and treated for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The victim indicated that he was shot outside rooms at the Daylite Inn that evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Daylite Inn to investigate. No other injuries were reported and at this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the EPD at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at tips@elkhartpolice.org.