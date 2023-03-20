Elkhart police retrieve body from St. Joseph River

Mar. 19—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who's body was discovered in the St. Joseph River.

At approximately 3:52 p.m. Sunday a paddleboarder discovered the body and called 9-1-1, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release. The body was found in the area of 2101 Edgewater Blvd., and Okema Street.

Police and first responders were dispatched and the body was removed from the river.

At this time, the cause and manner of death are undetermined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public, the release added. The deceased's name is being withheld at this time, pending family notification.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime or any other crime is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com or the Elkhart Police Department.