Elkhart Police seek information on two shootings

Jan. 25—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Tuesday EPD officers were dispatched to 1408 Holiday View Drive for reported shooting, a news release stated. Upon arrival in the area, residents reported gunfire damage to their residence, and that their dog also received a small gash during the incident.

Officers observed a silver Dodge Nitro with apparent gunshot damage parked out front of the residence. The residence had multiple bullet holes. Residents reported a projectile also entered the residence and struck a 16-year-old female, causing an apparent graze wound to the leg. She was taken for medical treatment.

Officers collected multiple shell casings and other evidence in the area.

A second shooting incident was reported early Wednesdsay. At approximately 12:54 a.m., officers arrived at 723 W. Garfield Ave. Residents at this address reported hearing gunfire, and reported gunfire damage to the residence. No injuries were reported.

While assessing damage to the outside of the house, an officer also observed what appeared to be recent gunshot damage to the residence, which projectiles had entered.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and both incidents remain under investigation investigation. Those who have information are asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Anonymous tips can be sent to tips@elkhartpolice.org.