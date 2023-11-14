Elkhart shooting leaves one man dead

Nov. 14—ELKHART — A man is dead following a shooting on Lake Drive in Elkhart Monday evening.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 7:03 p.m. a 14-year-old boy called to report the shooting of Garrett Weber at 26170 Lake Drive, Elkhart.

Deputies stated in a press release they arrived to find Weber with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, deputies reported.

Elkhart County Sheriff's Department and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating.