Elkhart woman charged in death of her own baby

Jul. 21—GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman is facing felony charges in connection with the death of her own infant daughter.

Alauraeve Allen, 24, has been arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, a felony, and neglect of a dependent, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Prosecutors Office. She is being held at the Elkhart County Jail, without bond, until her initial hearing August 3.

"On July 7, at approximately 7:46 p.m., the Elkhart Police and Elkhart Fire Departments were dispatched to 324 Middlebury St., Elkhart, concerning a six-month-old baby unconscious and not breathing," the release stated. "Upon their arrival, the Elkhart Police and Elkhart Fire Department rendered aid to the baby."

The baby was transported to Elkhart General Hospital, and subsequently to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she died July 8. Investigators of the Elkhart County Homicide Unit observed numerous visible injuries on the baby's body.

A forensic autopsy was performed on the baby at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine located at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. The cause of her death was ruled a homicide.

Allen initially advised that she had left the baby in the care of friends July 8 and after returning home, the baby had vomited on her so she took a long bath. Upon finishing, she was told the baby was not breathing so she called 911.

Allen was interviewed again Wednesday, at which time she advised that she had been angry with the baby and shook her July 6 in their apartment on Middlebury Street, as well as having struck the baby and caused injuries prior to this on other occasions.

Allen further advised that the baby appeared to be cold after the shaking event and began vomiting, but she did not take the baby for medical assistance at that time. Allen also stated that she has researched "shaken baby syndrome" before, and understood that a possible consequence of shaking an infant is death, the release added.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the ECHU at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.