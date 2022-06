Jun. 18—ELKHART — An Elkhart woman is accused of keeping two children in a bug-ridden home along with drugs and needles.

Stacey Moser, 34, faces charges including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in injury after her arrest last week. Besides the level 5 felony, she is also charged with three Level 6 felonies: Unlawful possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.